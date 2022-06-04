NGO promises free artificial limb to 14-year-old J&K boy: Report

A 14-year-old specially-abled boy from Jammu and Kashmir has been promised a free of cost, artificial limb news agency ANI said on Saturday. The NGO - Jaipur Foot - provides prosthetics, or artifical limbs, to specially-abled people. Prem Bhandari, the chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, told ANI he was left emotionally moved by Parvaiz - who goes to school despite poor roads in his village.

Parvaiz lost his left leg at a young age in a fire. He is currently studying in Class 9 at a government school in Nowgam and wants to become a doctor when he grows up.

"I cover a distance of about two kilometres daily while balancing on one leg. Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life."

"The road to reach my school is damaged. I sweat a lot after reaching school as it is difficult for me to walk. I offer prayers after reaching school. I love cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. I hope that the government helps me in shaping my future. I do get hurt seeing that my friends can walk properly. However, I thank Allah (God) for providing me with strength," he told ANI.

He also said his father had to pay a great deal to have his leg amputated after the blaze.

Ghulam Ahmad Hajam, Parvaiz's father, told ANI, "My wife is a heart patient. I was in Baramulla when the incident happened with my child. I am a poor man. I cannot afford ₹3 lakh for his treatment. I could only afford ₹50,000 and had to sell my property."

Hajam also appealed to the government to help his son, explaining that he is good at academics, loves to play cricket and is not involved in any wrongdoing.