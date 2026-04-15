NHAI asks FASTag issuer banks to validate vehicle registration numbers to enhance accuracy

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI on Wednesday said it has issued directions to all FASTag issuer banks to undertake immediate validation of vehicle registration numbers to enhance the accuracy and reliability of data in the electronic toll collection system.

People register for FASTag at a Taswade toll plaza on the Pune-Bangalore national highway, in Karad on February 17.(PTI Photo)

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NHAI, in a statement, said the decision follows receipt of complaints regarding instances where the VRN (vehicle registration number) captured by FASTag readers does not match the actual registration number displayed on the vehicle number plate.

Such discrepancies have the potential to undermine enforcement mechanisms and may lead to revenue evasion and also attract other penal provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it added.

It has been observed that a considerable number of such mismatches are associated with FASTags issued prior to their issuance with the VAHAN database, the statement said.

During that period, validation mechanisms were relatively limited and relied more on manual processes, leading to potential inconsistencies in vehicle identification records, it noted.

NHAI said it has emphasised that ensuring the correctness of VRN mapping with FASTag is of critical importance, especially in view of upcoming technology-driven initiatives such as Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the MLFF framework, enforcement actions, including the issuance of electronic notices (e-Notices) to non-compliant vehicles, will significantly depend on accurate and verified vehicle identification data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the MLFF framework, enforcement actions, including the issuance of electronic notices (e-Notices) to non-compliant vehicles, will significantly depend on accurate and verified vehicle identification data. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "In this context, all FASTag issuer banks have been directed to undertake urgent verification of FASTags issued by them and to blacklist those FASTags that are found to be linked with incorrect or invalid VRNs, in accordance with established Government guidelines," NHAI said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In this context, all FASTag issuer banks have been directed to undertake urgent verification of FASTags issued by them and to blacklist those FASTags that are found to be linked with incorrect or invalid VRNs, in accordance with established Government guidelines," NHAI said. {{/usCountry}}

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