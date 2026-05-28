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    NHAI finalises 1,692.5km highway list for ₹30,000 cr FY27 monetisation push

    These 17 projects identified for FY26-27 exclude assets proposed for monetisation through the newly self-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT), which will be a separate monetisation vehicle

    Published on: May 28, 2026 3:17 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised a tentative list of 17 highway projects spanning 1,692.5km across nine states (Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra) for monetisation under Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) modes in FY2026-27.

    Over the past three financial years (FY2023-24 to FY2025-26), NHAI has monetised approximately ₹85,749 cr. (Shutterstock representative photo)
    Over the past three financial years (FY2023-24 to FY2025-26), NHAI has monetised approximately ₹85,749 cr. (Shutterstock representative photo)

    These 17 projects identified for FY2026-27 exclude assets proposed for monetisation through the newly self-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT), which will be a separate monetisation vehicle.

    In this context, asset monetisation means handing over the operation and toll collection rights of existing, running highways to private investors for a fixed period (typically 20-30 years) in exchange for a large upfront payment, without selling the actual ownership of the land or assets.

    Also Read: NHAI undertakes Pune-Solapur highway repairs

    The initiative aligns with the country’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), currently in its second edition, through which the government has set a 16.72 lakh crore monetisation target across sectors for FY 2026-2030. The target for the road sector alone is at 4.42 lakh crore. Under NMP 1.0, NHAI achieved 71% of 1.60 lakh crore targeted for the road sector from FY2021-22 to FY2024-25.

    Over the past three financial years (FY2023-24 to FY2025-26), NHAI has monetised approximately 85,749 crore through identified highway assets, building on cumulative totals of 1.42 lakh crore raised across 6,100+ km since the programme began. NHAI had missed the target of 29,000 crore for FY26 by a margin of around 1,000 crore.

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    Home/India News/NHAI Finalises 1,692.5km Highway List For ₹30,000 Cr FY27 Monetisation Push
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