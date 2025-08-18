After army jawan assaulted, NHAI to cancel Bhuni toll agency contract, slaps 20 lakh penalty

NEW DELHI/MEERUT: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday imposed a ₹20 lakh penalty on the toll-collecting agency at Bhuni Toll Plaza after its staffers tied up and thrashed an army jawan on August 17. Meerut: People stage a protest near Bhuni toll plaza after an Indian Army jawan was allegedly assaulted by the toll plaza employees, in Meerut district. (PTI)

In a statement, NHAI said it has imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on the agency, M/s Dharam Singh, and initiated the process of terminating and debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids.

“#NHAI strongly condemns such behaviour by the toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on National Highways,” the agency said.

The action against the agency, which was contracted to manage the toll plaza on the Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A, comes after outrage over a video clip that showed the 26-year-old soldier, Kapil Singh of the Rajput Regiment, being tied to a pole, kicked, punched and attacked with sticks by a group of toll plaza employees.

Six staffers of the toll collecting agency have been arrested for the assault, said senior superintendent of police Vipin Tanda.

On Monday, angry villagers also vandalised the Bhuni toll plaza. “Enraged by yesterday’s attack on (an) army man, a group of villagers staged a protest at the toll plaza. The situation has been brought under control. Regular movement of traffic continues,” said Meerut superintendent of police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

Police said the attack on the jawan took place after he requested the toll plaza staff for a quick passage so that he could catch a flight to rejoin duty in Srinagar.