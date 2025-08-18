Army jawan assaulted at Meerut toll plaza: 6 arrested so far, search on for others as video goes viral

Six people have been arrested for assaulting an Indian Army jawan, 26-year-old Kapil Singh, at a highway toll plaza in UP's Meerut, police said on Monday. Video of the jawan being assaulted at the toll plaza went viral.(Sourced/X)

"Last night, a video was received in which some people were beating up a person. When the police investigated, it was found that the complainant is a jawan who was returning from his duty and he had an argument with the toll workers over something. The toll workers beat him up. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered. On the basis of the video, six people have been arrested," district police chief Vipin Tanda told ANI.

The incident took place at the Bhuni toll plaza in Sarurpur area.

The soldier, who belong to Gotka village in the area, was on his way to catch a flight to rejoin duty in Srinagar. He was leave during the Kanwar Yatra.

Kapil Singh, who is from the Rajput Regiment, got into an argument with the toll plaza employees when he asked them to allow him to pass quickly as he had to catch a 5am flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Monday. He said he also showed them his ID.

The argument led to an altercation, after which the the toll plaza employees thrashed him, officials said.

Superintendent of police (rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said that on the basis of CCTV footage, efforts are on to trace the others besides the six men arrested.