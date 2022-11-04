On air pollution, NHRC notice to top officials of Delhi, UP, Punjab and Haryana

As the air quality in the city deteriorates with central pollution control authority calling for sweeping restrictions to check the rising pollution levels, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday called upon the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on November 10 to discuss the issue of air pollution.

Issuing a notice, the commission has asked the secretaries of the states to formulate a report and also inform steps taken by respective state governments to put a halt to stubble burning, a significant cause of air pollution in Delhi NCR.

“Their reports must also inform about the effect of smog towers and anti-smog guns being used to curb the pollution and what further steps the Delhi government and the concerned governments are taking in near future. The report of Punjab and Haryana must also specifically inform about the effect of the scheme of in-situ management of crop residue,” NHRC said.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the severe plus category on Friday morning.

“NHRC has noted the measures taken so far but observed that these are not enough to reduce the pollution level in NCT of Delhi. It is of the considered view that much more needs to be done to reduce the pollution level immediately,” said the commission.

The top human rights body said it cannot remain a ‘mute spectator’ of the situation that is affecting the rights of common citizens, adding that the state must raise the standard of living and improve public health to which the state is liable as per ‘Article 21 of the Constitution.’

The directions come following the reports from the Union environment, forest and climate change ministry. The report noted that there has been an overall improvement in ambient air quality in a total of 75 cities in 2021-22. However, 18 cities have shown an increase in air pollution in the same period.

“It is of the considered view that notwithstanding several directions of the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal and other authorities, the air quality in Delhi- NCR has not seen the required improvement for a human-friendly environment, which cannot be allowed to remain so perpetually,” NHRC said.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, at a press conference, announced the closure of primary schools until further orders even as the government was also considering odd-even vehicle rationing to check alarming pollution levels. He said the outdoor activities for the students of higher classes have been curbed.

