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NHRC seeks report on death of 1 student, 100 others falling ill after eating food at school

NHRC seeks report on death of 1 student, 100 others falling ill after eating food at school

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to Odisha Chief Secretary and the SP of Mayurbhanj district, seeking a detailed report within two weeks over the death of a girl student and 100 other pupils falling ill after eating stale food at a state-run school.

NHRC seeks report on death of 1 student, 100 others falling ill after eating food at school

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of reports about the death of one student and 100 other students falling ill after consuming stale food at the residential hostel of Kakabandh Ashram School of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on April 14, 2026.

The victim was a class 5 student of the school run by the ST and SC Welfare Department of the state government.

The NHRC has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of human rights violations of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary, Odisha government and the Superintendent of Police, Mayurbhanj, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks, an official release issued on Saturday said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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