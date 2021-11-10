Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NHRC holds debate on if rights are ‘stumbling block’ in fighting terror
india news

NHRC holds debate on if rights are ‘stumbling block’ in fighting terror

The commission chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra said that the security forces need to observe a balance to ensure proportionate use of force during their operations.
Security forces on duty in the Valley. (Image for representation)(Imran Nissar)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday organised an annual debate competition for the central paramilitary forces on the topic “Are human rights a stumbling block in fighting evils like terrorism and Naxalism?”

Addressing the annual debate competition in New Delhi, the commission chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra said that the security forces need to observe a balance to ensure proportionate use of force during their operations. “A due process of law to punish the guilty should be observed,” Justice Mishra said .

He said the armed forces cannot adopt the same methods as terrorists may do to defend themselves risking the lives of innocent civilians, adding that “there is no room for fake encounters and instant justice”.

Referring to the topic of debate, the Chairperson said the arguments given by the security personnel for and against the motion in the debate “are of very high standard and indicate their sensibility and understanding of the respect human rights require to be given during their operations.”

RELATED STORIES

Mishra said the armed forces have rendered a yeoman’s service to the national security in adverse situations despite facing provocation, stone pelting, armed attack, etc.

The Assam Rifles lifted the overall best team trophy winning the final round of debate – both in Hindi and English.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nhrc terrorism
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India to host NSA-level regional summit on Afghanistan today

Farmers plan fresh protest near Parliament to mark one year of agitation

‘Stop comedian’s show or we will’: VHP’s ultimatum to Chhattisgarh govt

Karnataka CM announces 10 cr for Kannada Bhavan in Goa
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP