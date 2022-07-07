Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA arrests sixth accused over raj tailor’s murder

NIA picked up Wasim Ali, who ran a meat shop opposite the tailoring shop of Kanhaiya Lal, on Tuesday night and questioned him for his alleged role in helping other accused carry out a recce of the area.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:32 AM IST
BySachin Saini

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday sent a sixth accused in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur to federal agency’s custody till July 12, officials said.

NIA picked up Wasim Ali, who ran a meat shop opposite the tailoring shop of Kanhaiya Lal, on Tuesday night and questioned him for his alleged role in helping other accused carry out a recce of the area.

The agency placed him under arrest on Wednesday and produced him before a court amid elaborate security in the premises. The special NIA court sent him to the agency’s custody till July 12, officials said.

“After hearing the matter, the court sent Wasim Ali to the NIA custody till July 12,” said special public prosecutor TP Sharma.

Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28. While Riyaz Akhtari attacked the 47-year-old tailor, Gaus Mohammed recorded the act and posted it online. They said in a video later that they killed Lal to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. The two were arrested within hours of the killing. Two others, Mohsin and Asif, were later arrested for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy and doing a recce of Lal’s shop.

