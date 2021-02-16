NIA court sends alleged terror operative to police remand in Jammu IED case

A special NIA court on Monday sent an alleged operative of the al-Badr terror group to 14 days in police custody for his involvement in the case of the seizure of an improvised explosive device from another member of the group last week.

The accused, Qazi Waseem, is the son of Abdul Rashid Qazi of Shupdani in Pulwama.

“He was brought from Chandigarh on Monday and produced before the Special Judge of the NIA Court Suneet Gupta by sub divisional police officer (SDPO) City North Satish Sharma. The Court remanded him to 14 days police custody,” said a senior Jampolice officer.

After hearing SDPO in person and going through the application, the Special Judge NIA Sunit Gupta observed, “Since the matter is heinous in nature and some important aspects are required to be ascertained in the instant case for which police remand of the accused is required for the purpose of further investigation,” he said.

Accordingly, Waseem was remanded in police custody for 14 days with effect from February 15 and he shall be produced before the court on February 28.

On Saturday, al-Badr militant Suhail Bashir (21), a resident of Newa in Pulwama, was arrested from the Jammu bus stand area here with a 7 kg IED.

He had been given the task by his handlers in Pakistan to plant the powerful IED in any of the three to four places in Jammu to cause mass destruction.

Apart from Qazi Waseem and main accused Suhail Bashir, who was a student of B Sc Nursing at Desh Bhagat Nursing College in Chandigarh, two other operatives of al-Badr - Abid Nabi and Athar Shakeel Khan have also been arrested from Kashmir.