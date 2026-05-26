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NIA files charge sheet against 9 for grenade attack on Haryana police station

Shahzad Bhatti has emerged as a key figure in several terror attack investigations , organised crimes and radicalisation of youngsters in India over the past few years

Published on: May 26, 2026 05:44 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New delhi
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has filed a charge sheet against nine people in connection with last year’s grenade attack on a police station in Haryana’s Sirsa.

NIA filed the charge sheet in the court of a Panchkula judge (PTI FILE/Representative Image)

Among those named in the charge sheet filed before the Panchkula special court in Panchkula are Pakistani nationals and handlers - Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch; and arrested Indian nationals - Dheeraj alias Dhiru, Vikas alias Vikky, Sandeep alias Daimar, Vikas, Sushil alias Sillu, Mohammad Sijaan alias Sijaan alias Ghazi, and Gurjant Singh.

Some persons had carried out a grenade attack at a women’s police station in Sirsa on November 25, 2025, which, according to NIA, was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to create terror among the people by targeting police establishments and personnel in India.

Shahzad Bhatti has emerged as a key figure in several investigations related to terror attacks, organised crimes and radicalisation of youngsters in India over the past few years.

The federal anti-terror probe agency said the accused also recorded the attack on a mobile phone for dissemination and publicity.

“The accused persons remained in touch with Pakistani handlers after the attack. The investigation established a chain of recruitment, financing, operational coordination, procurement of explosive substances and execution of the terrorist act by the accused acting on the Pakistan-based handler’s directions,” NIA said.

 
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