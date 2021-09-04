Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NIA files charge sheet against ‘IS member’
india news

NIA files charge sheet against ‘IS member’

Shihabudeen has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
By Press Trust Of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The case was registered in January last year in Bengaluru against Mehboob Pasha, a resident of Bengaluru’s Gurappanapalya, and 16 others.

Bengaluru The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special court here against a suspected ISIS terrorist for his alleged involvement in collecting and supplying arms and ammunition in Mumbai as part of a larger conspiracy of the terror group, an official said.

Shihabudeen has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was registered in January last year in Bengaluru against Mehboob Pasha, a resident of Bengaluru’s Gurappanapalya, and 16 others.

Pasha, in association with Khaja Moideen who is accused in several cases registered in Tamil Nadu related to terrorism and murder of Hindu leaders, formed a terrorist gang by recruiting young Muslims in south India, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

They formed the Al-Hind module and selected Bengaluru as their base and conducted several criminal conspiracy meetings in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since April, 2019, the NIA official said.

They had propagated the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation, the Islamic State or the ISIS, and conspired to collect arms and explosives for murdering police officers and Hindu leaders, the official said.

RELATED STORIES

Shihabudeen was part of the larger conspiracy and on the directions of Moideen, he had collected and handed over arms and ammunition to other accused in Mumbai, the NIA official said.

These arms were further used in the murder of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson of the Tamil Nadu Police, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka government not to implement NEP

Bommai faces quota, caste census challenges from dominant groups

Madras HC asks police to quiz EPS, Sasikala in Kodanad case

35% increase in private vehicles on Bengaluru roads: Officials
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP