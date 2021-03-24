Home / India News / NIA files charge sheet against organisation claiming Manipur’s freedom from India
NIA files charge sheet against organisation claiming Manipur’s freedom from India

The case pertains to the formation of Manipur State Council in London on October 29, 2019. Self-styled external affairs and defence minister of said council, Narengbam Samarjit Singh, and its chief minister, Yambem Biren, then declared Manipur independent of the Union of India
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST
NIA headquarters in New Delhi. (HT archive)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against five persons in its probe related to formation of a self-styled organisation which declared Manipur’s independence from India and collected funds for its illegal activities.

Those named in the charge sheet are: Narengbam Samarjit Singh, Yambem Biren, Narengbam Biswajit Singh, Elangbam Brojendro Singh, and Akoijam Deepa Anand. Officials said that the five have been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Imphal, Manipur.

According to NIA spokesperson Jaya Roy, this case pertains to the formation of Manipur State Council in London on October 29, 2019. Self-styled external affairs and defence minister of said council, Narengbam Samarjit Singh, and its chief minister, Yambem Biren, then declared Manipur independent of the Union of India.

“Investigation has revealed that Narengbam Samarjit Singh was the chairman and managing director of Salai Group of Companies and SMART Society. He, along with his associates Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand, illegally collected huge amounts of money by inviting deposits to his companies with the promise of 36% annual returns,” said Roy.

“These illegal funds were laundered by Singh and his associates through various companies of the Salai Group of Companies/SMART Society. The illegitimate funds were utilised for unlawful activities like declaration of independence of Manipur from the Union of India and the formation of Manipur State Council at London and also for funding the army of the Manipur State Council,” she added.

The agency didn’t share further details on accused persons. (With agency input)

