NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday files a supplementary chargesheet before a special court in Bengaluru against two members of terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in connection with a conspiracy case.

The two people named by the NIA in its chargesheet are Dr Sabeel Ahmed, resident Bengaluru, and Asadullah Khan, who belongs to Hyderabad. They have been booked under section 120B of the Indian penal code (IPC) and sections 18, 38 and 39 of the UAPA Act.

According to NIA, the case was initially registered by the police in Bengaluru on August 29, 2012, and pertains to conspiracy hatched by members of LeT and Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-Islami (HuJI) to commit subversive activities and wage war against India.

These people had procured illegal arms and ammunition for targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community in Bangalore and Hubli in Karnataka; Nanded in Maharashtra and in Hyderabad to disturb the communal harmony and strike terror in society, the agency said.

It was taken over by the NIA on November 25, 2012. The agency chargesheeted 17 people in the case after investigation.

The NIA said that the two people named today were involved in criminal conspiracy along with other accused in supporting and furthering the cause of the terror groups in Damam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They had also actively participated in meetings in which activities like targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community were planned, it further added.

The NIA special court had convicted 13 accused people in 2016; they were sentenced to five-year imprisonment.

While trial is continuing againstthree accused, further investigation against six absconding accused persons continues.