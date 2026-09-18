NIA files chargesheet against 9 ISIS members, supporters for radicalising youths online

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted nine members and supporters of ISIS for their alleged involvement in radicalising gullible youths to join violent terrorist activities, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered on March 23, 2026, at Vijayawada II Town police station and was later taken over by the NIA. (NIA)

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The investigation has established that the accused persons entered into a larger conspiracy to support the activities of the banned terror group, primarily through social media platforms like Instagram, with the intention of establishing a caliphate in India through violent jihad, thereby disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the NIA said in a statement.

The central agency has filed the chargesheet against Mohammad Rehmatullah Shariff, Mohammed Danish, Mirza Sohail Baig, Lucky Ahmad, Jishan Abdul Majid, Mir Ashif Ali, Abdul Salaam, Sharuk Khan and Shaikh Faiz ur Rehman before a special court in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, under sections 61(2) read with 3(5) and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 13(1), 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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{{^usCountry}} The BNS sections are related to criminal conspiracy, common interest and endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The UAPA sections are related to punishment for unlawful activities, membership and support given to terrorist organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BNS sections are related to criminal conspiracy, common interest and endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The UAPA sections are related to punishment for unlawful activities, membership and support given to terrorist organisations. {{/usCountry}}

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The case was registered on March 23, 2026, at Vijayawada II Town police station and was later taken over by the NIA. So far, 11 accused and a child in conflict with law have been apprehended in the case.

"It has been established that the accused persons motivated and radicalised gullible youths to join violent terrorist activities and also planned and prepared for making explosives and undertaking weapon training," the NIA said.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, the accused also developed and tested a secure application for secretly communicating among themselves as part of their preparation for the violent terrorist activities, the agency said.

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