NIA raids at 50 locations in north India against ‘organised terror gangs’

The National Investigation Agency - or the NIA - carried out raids at around 50 locations in north India on Monday morning against “organised terror gangs”, involved in narco-terrorism, smuggling of arms, inter-gang rivalry and other illegal activities, officials said.

The search operations aim to investigate the larger conspiracy linked to organised gangs involved illegal activities. Raids were reported to have been launched in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab among other other parts of north India.

In the last few months, incidents of drone intrusions and cases related to inter-gang rivalries have been in the focus. More than two dozen Pakistani drones have been sighted in Jammu and Kashmir this year, which made sorties to drop weapons and explosives in a bid to carry out terror strikes - and the NIA has been looking into the role of of terror groups operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, HT had reported earlier. Last month, the anti-terror agency raided several locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Doda in a case it recently took over to probe the delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives payload by a module of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Moreover, concerns over inter-gang rivalries have peaked following the death of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May. He was shot dead near his home in Punjab's Mansa district. The Punjab Police on Sunday revealed links between one of the accused in the murder case and threat letter sent to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in June. More than 20 arrests have been made in the Moose Wala death probe so far.

