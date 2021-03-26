NIA recreates scene of Mansukh Hiran murder; to confront Sachin Vaze today

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday night recreated the purported crime scene of businessman Mansukh Hiran’s murder at Thane Creek with the help of forensic experts, people familiar with the development told HT. Hiran’s Scorpio was allegedly used by arrested Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to plant explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, to regain his reputation.

The central agency is also questioning Vinayak Shinde (a convicted constable) and Naresh Gour (a bookie), who were arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) earlier this week for allegedly killing Hiran at the behest of Vaze.

NIA, while taking custody of Vaze on Thursday, said they need to interrogate him as both cases are connected.

Officials cited above said they will confront Vaze with Shinde and Gour on Friday to unearth the entire conspiracy. An initial examination of several witnesses revealed that Hiran was killed after he refused to take the blame for parking the explosive-laden SUV on Carmichael Road that day (600 metres from Antilia), they said.

Hiran’s autopsy report is also being analysed by a team of investigators and medical experts to look into the cause of death. Hiran’s body was found at the creek with his mouth stuffed with handkerchiefs and covered with a scarf, and all his personal belongings, including his ring, chain and wrist watch, were missing.

Hiran’s wife Vimla had told the cops that her husband left home in an auto-rickshaw the previous night and had even filed a missing complaint.

NIA officials, who didn’t want to be named, said they will record statements from Hiran’s family members as well. The agency is also analysing mobile phones, emails and documents of Shinde and Gour.

It will also look into financial dealings of Vaze and other officers of Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) – which was headed by Vaze, officials said.

As reported by HT exclusively, Vaze had planned the explosives in front of Antilia allegedly to prove his worth to Mumbai Police. Vaze was suspended for three years, from 2004 to 2007. He left the police in 2007. He was reinstated in 2020.