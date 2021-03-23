Home / India News / NIA says Mehbooba Mufti key player in terror funding case
In its charge sheet, filed in a Jammu special court, the agency alleged that Parra, a close aide of J&K former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, was a crucial player in sustaining the “political-separatist-terrorist” nexus, apart from financing the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:25 AM IST
An undated photo of DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley.(PTI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet on Monday against Peoples Democratic Party youth wing president Waheed ur Rehman Parra and two others for their alleged links to terror cases involving Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu. In 2020, suspended Jammu and Kashmir deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh was arrested in connection with the case.

In its charge sheet, filed in a Jammu special court, the agency alleged that Parra, a close aide of J&K former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, was a crucial player in sustaining the “political-separatist-terrorist” nexus, apart from financing the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen. “The investigations revealed that charge-sheeted accused Parra was part of the conspiracy for raising and transferring of terror funds to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants for procurement of terrorist hardware and was also a crucial player in sustaining political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K,” said NIA spokesperson Jaya Roy.

Others named in the charge sheet include Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo for their alleged involvement in gunrunning from across the Line of Control (LoC), Roy added.

On November 25 last year, the central agency arrested Parra after multiple rounds of questioning.

A PDP spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

