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NIA takes over probe into seizure of gelatin sticks, detonators in Kerala's Malappuram

NIA takes over probe into seizure of gelatin sticks, detonators in Kerala's Malappuram

Published on: May 14, 2026 09:04 am IST
PTI |
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Kochi: The NIA has taken over the probe into the seizure of a large quantity of gelatin sticks and detonators from Tirurangadi in Kerala's Malappuram district in February this year, officials said on Thursday.

Representational image.(HT)

The National Investigation Agency took over the case last month and recently approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate-I court in Parappanangadi seeking transfer of case records to its special court in Kochi, sources said.

The case relates to the seizure of 89,600 gelatin sticks concealed in 448 boxes, along with 10,500 non-electric shock tube detonators, from an onion-laden lorry at Chemmad near Tirurangadi on February 7, 2026.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a brick manufacturing unit where a lorry carrying onions was parked and found people unloading the explosives from it.

Officials at the Tirurangadi police station said the case has been handed over to the central agency.

"We had arrested six persons in connection with the case. Though our probe indicated that the explosives were meant for illegal quarrying, the NIA decided to conduct a detailed investigation considering the large quantity seized," an officer told PTI.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / NIA takes over probe into seizure of gelatin sticks, detonators in Kerala's Malappuram
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