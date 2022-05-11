Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA to open office in Madhya Pradesh to investigate terror activities: Minister

In March this year, the MP police had arrested four alleged members of the banned JMB from Bhopal and seized Jihadi literature and electronic devices from their possession.
NIA to open office in Madhya Pradesh to investigate terror activities: Minister(HT PHOTO)
Published on May 11, 2022 02:01 PM IST
PTI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon open its office in the state to investigate activities of terror outfits. Till now, the anti-terror agency did not have its office in the state. 

Notably, the state police had a few months back arrested some members of an extremist organisation. 

“The NIA is going to open a branch in Madhya Pradesh soon. The agency is conducting a probe into the activities of terrorist organisations like Al-Soofa and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in the state,” Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesman, told reporters. 

In March this year, the MP police had arrested four alleged members of the banned JMB from Bhopal and seized Jihadi literature and electronic devices from their possession. 

Besides, the Rajasthan police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had in March arrested three suspected terrorists associated with the Al-Soofa extremist organisation of Ratlam (in Madhya Pradesh). 

The police had recovered 12 kg of explosive material from their car in Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh (Rajasthan). 

