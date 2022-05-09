NIA conducts raids on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's aides, hawala operators
- The NIA raids were underway on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's associates in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar and other places.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at several locations in Mumbai against associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. According to ANI inputs, the raids by the the counter-terror agency included a few hawala operators.
According to available reports, the raids by the anti-terror agency were underway on premises of Ibrahim's aides in western suburbs like Bandra, Santacruz and Borivali and south Mumbai’s Nagpada and Parel areas.
“Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Ibrahim and the NIA had registered (a case) in this regard in February. Raids began today,” a statement from the federal agency was cited by ANI.
It is a developing story.
-
Bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri area, several injured
25 people have been seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident on Sunday night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus had 45 passengers on board when it collided with the divider under a flyover. According to Dr DP Krishnan,, Bangalore West Division, “About 45 passengers were on board the KSRTC bus which was travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore. There were no casualties in this bus accident.”
-
Hindu groups begin campaign against loudspeaker use for azan in Karnataka
Bengaluru: Hindu groups in Karnataka on Monday played devotional songs on loudspeakers as part of a campaign against what they called Bharatiya Janata Party government's inaction over the use of public address systems at mosques for the Muslim call for prayers or azan. “...the government gave notices [to mosques] which was an eyewash and drama...” He Muthalikid the use of loudspeakers at mosques has not stopped. “They are not been lowering the volume either.”
-
Several Karnataka temples play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am, ‘as a counter to Azan’
A day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka, today morning at 5 am devotional hymns were played on loudspeakers as a plot of oneupmanship. Srirama Bhajane, Hanuman Chalisa, Mantrapatana and Mantra were heard in temples across the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.
-
Fresh heatwave in store for Capital amid rising mercury, predicts IMD
After a brief respite, mercury rose to over 42 degrees Celsius (C) in parts of Delhi on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department warned of a return of heatwave conditions in the Capital this week. While the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, which is considered representative of Delhi, was 40.4C on Sunday -- two degrees above normal and a degree up from a day ago -- it was 42.7C at Najafgarh, followed by 42.3C at Jaffarpur.
-
In Delhi, heatwave pushes ozone levels past safe limit
With mercury in the National Capital Region rising earlier than usual this year and roads choking with vehicles, the level of ground-level ozone, a highly reactive gas that can be particularly dangerous to those suffering from asthma and respiratory conditions, is on the rise and has already breached permissible standards at several spots across the city, data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee shows.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics