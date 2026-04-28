‘Nida Khan taught how to offer namaz, wear hijab’: Fresh allegations emerge in TCS Nashik case

The probe agencies have made fresh revelations in the alleged sexual exploitation and religious coercion case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services BPO in Nashik while opposing anticipatory bail plea of Nida Khan, one of the prime accused who remains untraceable.

Nida Khan is one of the key accused in alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion case linked to TCS' Nashik branch. (HT file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar told the Nashik court during an in-camera hearing on Monday that the investigators have uncovered crucial leads in the case and argued that Khan’s custodial interrogation was necessary for further investigation.

In one of the complaints filed in the cast at Devlali police station, a woman has accused Khan of hurting her religious sentiments. She also accused one of her co-worker Danish Shaikh of sexually exploiting her on pretext of marriage and named another accused Tausif Attar, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Also read: US returnee stabs security guards in Maharashtra over refusal to ‘recite religious verse’; ATS takes over case

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The prosecution argued in the court that the complainant alleged that Khan allegedly changed her name to “Haniya” and promised to get her a job in Malaysia while she continued to persuade the complainant of converting her religion. It also alleged that Khan warned the complainant that if she does not convert, it would bring misfortune on her family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution argued in the court that the complainant alleged that Khan allegedly changed her name to “Haniya” and promised to get her a job in Malaysia while she continued to persuade the complainant of converting her religion. It also alleged that Khan warned the complainant that if she does not convert, it would bring misfortune on her family. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to the Special Investigation Team probing the case, Khan allegedly even gave training to the complainant on how to offer namaz and wear hijab at her house. Khan also allegedly installed Islamic applications on the complainant’s mobile phone and shared religious content with her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Special Investigation Team probing the case, Khan allegedly even gave training to the complainant on how to offer namaz and wear hijab at her house. Khan also allegedly installed Islamic applications on the complainant’s mobile phone and shared religious content with her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The complainant also stated that she is from the Scheduled Caste community, following which, the police invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant also stated that she is from the Scheduled Caste community, following which, the police invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Nashik BPO case: SIT flags ‘conversion network’ link, seeks Khan custody

Court reserves order on Nida Khan’s bail hearing

The bench of additional sessions judge K G Joshi reserved its order of anticipatory bail plea of Nida Khan on Monday, giving no pre-arrest relief to her. The decision may be announced later this week on May 2.

“We appealed to the court not to grant anticipatory bail as her custodial interrogation is essential to ascertain important aspects of the case, including the money trail and possible overseas links,” Misar said after the hearing.

The controversial case pertains to sexual exploitation and religious coercion allegations against eight senior employees of Nashik’s TCS branch, one out of whom is Nida Khan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

So far, seven accused have been arrested, except Khan.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON