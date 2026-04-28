MUMBAI: The Naya Nagar police on Monday arrested a 31-year-old United States-returned man for a knife attack that injured two security guards in Mira Road. The police said the accused, who returned to India in 2019 after 19 years in the United States, was arrested within three hours of the 4 am attack. US returnee arrested for knife attack on 2 security guards

The case was transferred to the Thane unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after allegations surfaced that the accused stabbed the two guards because they refused to recite a religious verse.The ATS is verifying the veracity of the allegations made by some right-wing leaders, and also the accused’s background.

According to the police, the accused, Jaib Ansari, attacked the victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, at the construction site of the Asmita Grand Mansion complex in Naya Nagar in Mira Road East after an altercation turned violent. Both guards sustained multiple injuries.

The incident sparked tension in the area as rumours of a religious angle behind the incident began circulating. To defuse the situation, the Thane ATS rushed to the spot, and Maya Nagar police admitted the injured to a hospital.

After scanning CCTV footage in the area, the police traced and took the accused into custody. “We are investigating to determine the specific motive behind the attack,” said an officer from the Naya Nagar police station, adding that the accused appears highly educated

Meanwhile, the incident provoked strong reactions from several organisations. Bajrang Dal demanded punitive a thorough probe into the “religious angle” and strict action against the accused.