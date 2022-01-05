Night curfews in Punjab, Bihar; more curbs as Covid-19 infections rise

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the governments of Punjab and Bihar introduced night curfews and more restrictions.

The night curfew in Punjab will be in effect from 10pm to 5am each day till January 15, according to a government statement.

A similar statement was issued by the Bihar government imposing a night curfew from 10pm till 5 am till January 21.

The ongoing Samaj Sudhar Yatra of chief minister Nitish Kumar and weekly Janata Darbar have also been cancelled. On Monday, 11 people tested positive at the CM’s Janata Darbar.

The Punjab government has also issued orders for all bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas, AC buses to operate at 50% capacity.

Amritsar deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said: “Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas, AC buses will operate at 50 percent capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated. Swimming pools and gyms remain closed. Only fully vaccinated staff will be able to attend government and private offices.”

The Bihar government, which had already announced closure of schools up to classes 8, has decided to continue classes for students of classes 9-12 with 50% attendance. The government has also ordered the closure of coaching institutes but they can be operated conduct classes online.

(With agency inputs)

