Nine men detained for abducting, gang raping minor in Rajasthan: Police

Jaipur: Nine men, all in their 20s, were detained on Wednesday for allegedly abducting and gang raping a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said. The accused allegedly raped her for over six hours and left her in the field after she fell unconscious

The minor, who was attending a friend’s wedding function in the village on Tuesday night, had stepped out of the venue to go to a nearby field when the nine accused, all natives of the same village, allegedly abducted her.

“Around 11.30 pm, she had gone to a nearby field to defecate when the nine accused abducted her and took her to a desolated place where they raped her repeatedly,” station house officer (SHO) of Jhalawar’s Aklera police station Bhupesh Singh said.

Her family members thought she was still at the function and her friends did not notice she was missing. The family lodged a complaint after she returned home early on Wednesday, the SHO added.

The accused allegedly raped her for over six hours and left her in the field after she fell unconscious. “The minor returned home after regaining her conscious. At 6.30 am, she came to the police station with her family members to lodged an FIR against all the nine accused,” the SHO added.

A case was lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The SHO said that the minor’s medical examination was conducted. “Soon after the FIR was lodged, the police launched a manhunt in the village and its nearby areas and detained all the nine accused in few hours. Further investigation is underway,” said Singh.