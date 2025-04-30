Three college students held for alleged gang rape of school girl in Kolkata: Police

Three college students were arrested for the gang rape of a minor schoolgirl in Kolkata, police said. The incident took place on December 19, 2024. As the survivor is a minor, the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representative file photo)

According to police, one accused student even filmed the incident and shared the video with the minor girl student’s friend.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Rabindra Sarobar police station on Monday.

As the survivor is a minor, the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We have arrested three persons. They are aged between 18 – 20 years. The fourth accused is absconding. They were produced in court. The court sent them to police custody till May 8,” said a Kolkata Police officer.

According to police, the girl met one of the accused in a social media group who later introduced her to his friends.

On December 19, 2024, the girl’s mother dropped her at a mall in south Kolkata as her daughter said that she would be going out for a group lunch with the accused. The accused persons, however, left the mall and convinced the girl to accompany them to a hotel.

The girl’s father was in the UK for work on that particular day. As the accused persons were running short of money, they insisted the girl to pay. She asked her father to send ₹2500 through UPI. The minor girl’s father sent the money to one of the accused’s UPI-id, without verifying as he was busy in office.

“While two of the accused went to buy alcohol. Others started to consume alcohol. They later took turns to rape her, the girl’s mother mentioned in the complaint,” said an officer.

The girl somehow managed to reach home and narrated the incident to her mother.

“All this time I was thinking of lodging a police complaint, but at the same time I was scared that it might stigmatize my daughter and ruin her future. Due to such insecurity and fear of being stigmatized there has been a delay of few months in lodging the complaint,” she wrote in the complaint.