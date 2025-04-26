BA student allegedly gang-raped, strangled to death in Pratapgarh hotel

A BA second-year student was allegedly gang-raped and strangulated to death in a hotel room near Bhagwa Chungi on Naya Malgodown Road, Pratapgarh, on Friday night. The body was discovered with a dupatta tied around her neck, hours after her boyfriend allegedly locked the room from outside and fled, police said. Boyfriend fled after locking room; booked in gan-grape, murder case (Sourced)

According to police, the girl, a resident of a village in Pratapgarh, had checked into the hotel with her friend on Friday morning. CCTV footage reportedly showed the two entering the premises together. Around 2 pm, the man allegedly locked the room and left. When hotel staff received no response from inside the room later that night, they opened the door with a duplicate key and found the girl lying dead on the bed.

On being alerted by the hotel staff around 10 pm, senior police officials, including SP Pratapgarh Anil Kumar, ASP (East) Durgesh Singh, CO (City) Shivnarayan Vaish, and other police personnel, reached the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s grandfather, a case of gang rape and murder was registered against her absconding boyfriend and two other unidentified persons. The police confirmed that the girl’s identity was verified through the hotel’s registration records.

SP Anil Kumar said the investigation is underway, with four dedicated police teams tasked with tracing the accused. He stated that CCTV footage captured the victim entering the hotel room with a man. Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the absconding suspects. The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.