Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BA student allegedly gang-raped, strangled to death in Pratapgarh hotel

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 26, 2025 09:31 PM IST

According to police, the girl, a resident of a village in Pratapgarh, had checked into the hotel with her friend on Friday morning. CCTV footage reportedly showed the two entering the premises together. Around 2 pm, the man allegedly locked the room and left.

A BA second-year student was allegedly gang-raped and strangulated to death in a hotel room near Bhagwa Chungi on Naya Malgodown Road, Pratapgarh, on Friday night. The body was discovered with a dupatta tied around her neck, hours after her boyfriend allegedly locked the room from outside and fled, police said.

Boyfriend fled after locking room; booked in gan-grape, murder case (Sourced)
Boyfriend fled after locking room; booked in gan-grape, murder case (Sourced)

According to police, the girl, a resident of a village in Pratapgarh, had checked into the hotel with her friend on Friday morning. CCTV footage reportedly showed the two entering the premises together. Around 2 pm, the man allegedly locked the room and left. When hotel staff received no response from inside the room later that night, they opened the door with a duplicate key and found the girl lying dead on the bed.

On being alerted by the hotel staff around 10 pm, senior police officials, including SP Pratapgarh Anil Kumar, ASP (East) Durgesh Singh, CO (City) Shivnarayan Vaish, and other police personnel, reached the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s grandfather, a case of gang rape and murder was registered against her absconding boyfriend and two other unidentified persons. The police confirmed that the girl’s identity was verified through the hotel’s registration records.

SP Anil Kumar said the investigation is underway, with four dedicated police teams tasked with tracing the accused. He stated that CCTV footage captured the victim entering the hotel room with a man. Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the absconding suspects. The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

News / Cities / Lucknow / BA student allegedly gang-raped, strangled to death in Pratapgarh hotel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On