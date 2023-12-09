Nishikant Dubey says Mahua Moitra's expulsion not a happy day. Explains why

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey who levelled the cash-for-question allegation against Mahua Moitra said on Saturday that it was a sad day as an MP got expelled for corruption and over an issue of national security. "What is to be happy about it? It was a sad day," the BJP MP said a day after Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha for the charges that he drew the Speaker's attention to two months ago. This was the first reaction of the BJP MP after Mahua Moitra's expulsion as he refused to comment on the issue on Friday. On Saturday too, he said he did not want to comment on the issue on Saturday.

Nishikant Dubey did not put out any tweet after Mahua Moitra got expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8.

For months, Nishikant Dubey and Mahua Moitra locked horns on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. While Moitra accused Dubey of facing his degree, the tirades continued after the Lok Sabha ethics committee started an enquiry into the allegations against Mahua Moitra. But on December 8, the day on which Mahua Moitra lost her Lok Sabha membership, Nishikant Dubey did not put out any tweet. Neither did advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai who forwarded his complaint to Dubey alleging that Mahua Moitra shared her Parliament login with industrialist Darshan Hiranandani who posted questions on Gautam Adani that Mahua Moitra raised in the Lok Sabha. It was alleged that Mahua took cash and gifts in exchange for the favour, which the former Trinamool MP rejected though she admitted to having shared the login with Hiranandani to get the help of his office to key in the questions in the portal.

The ethics committee questioned Nishikant Dubey, Jai Anant Dehadrai and Mahua Moitra and in its report recommended Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha. There were 47 logins to Mahua Moitra's parliamentary account from Dubai, it was alleged.

After a debate in the Lok Sabha on the report of the ethics committee, Mahua Moitra was held guilty. ""Consequent on the adoption of a Motion by the Lok Sabha on the 8th December, 2023 expelling Smt. Mahua Moitra, an elected member from the Krishnanagar Parliamentary Constituency of West Bengal from the membership of Lok Sabha, Smt. Mahua Moitra has ceased to be a member of Lok Sabha with effect from the 8th December, 2023 afternoon," the Lok Sabha secretariat notified on Friday evening.

Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha has become a rallying point for the INDIA parties as they unanimously condemned the way the Lok Sabha debate concluded by adopting the resolution. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee said the party stands by Mahua Moitra.

