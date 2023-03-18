Nishikant Dubey slammed for ‘nagarvadhu tweet aiming at Mahua Moitra, Dipika Singh’

Amid the ongoing row over his MBA degree, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was slammed on Saturday for his 'nagar vadhu' tweet in which he asked his followers to not make any loose comment on Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra and Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh as the Hindu religion respects the 'nagar vadhu' too. Nishikant Dubey did not mention the names and referred to them as 'a woman MP from Bengal' and 'a woman MLA from Jharkhand with a twisted mind', respectively. Delhi Commission for Women chairman Swati Maliwal strongly reacted to the language and sought an apology from the BJP MP. "Differences in politics are given but one should not drop to this level of language. Parliament has seen the debate of Indira-Vajpayee ji, but the limits were never crossed," Swati Maliwal tweeted. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday put out a tweet in a veiled attack on Mahua Moitra and Dipika Singh.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called Nishikant Dubey a 'pervert' and said he called Mahua Moitra and Deepika Singh 'nagarvadhu of Vaishali'. "Smriti Irani, when will you scream 'apologise'," Supriya Shrinate said.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has been attacking Nishikant Dubey over his 'fake MBA degree' and a 'dodgy PhD'. On Friday, Mahua Moitra shared the purported copy of Nishikant Dubey's MBA degree from Pratap University and pointed out a spelling mistake on it. She also shared the purported PhD application of the BJP MP and said that it had no mention of his DU MBA degree. "In 2019 Lok Sabha affidavit Hon’ble Member makes no mention of MBA and instead only states he has a PhD in Management from Pratap University Rajasthan in 2018 . Please note- One cannot do a PhD from UGC deemed uni without valid masters degree," Mahua Moitra wrote in a series of tweets.

"Hon’ble member in his PhD application to Pratap Uni makes NO mention of DU MBA degree & instead miraculously has another MBA transcript from Pratap Uni itself from 2013-15! Clearly loves collecting MBA degrees :-) - never know which one may work," Mahua Moitra added.

Congress MLA Dipika Singh too shared the screenshots and called Nishikant Dubey "Farzikant Dubey". The MLA said Nishikant Dubey blocked her after she raised questions about his degree.

"All workers are requested not to make light comments for the woman who does not respect the elders, especially a woman MP from Bengal who is a victim of perverted mentality and my perverted legislature of Jharkhand. We come from a culture where we treated the Nagar Vadhu of Vaishali with respect," Nishikant Dubey tweeted.