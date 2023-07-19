Plan to set up growth hub programmes for 20 cities: Niti Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog chief executive officer BVR Subrahmanyam on Tuesday announced plans to set up a growth hub programme for 20 Indian cities to tap the potential economic growth in urban centres.

Madhav Pai, CEO of World Resources Institute (WRI) India moderated the session with Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam (Twitter/WRIIndia)

“You’re the first people hearing it outside my limited walls and maybe in PMO. In the growth hub programme, we’re planning to pick up 20 cities... Say Mumbai has a 250-billion dollar GDP. Can we plan for making Mumbai a one trillion-dollar city? Can we make Lucknow a half a trillion-dollar city? Can we make Bangalore a trillion-dollar city? Pick up 20 cities in the country, do a SWOT analysis... identify the drivers of the growth in that city and then scale it up,” Subrahmanyam said at the WRI India’s Connect Karo-2023 conference on Tuesday. Hindustan Times is the media partner for the event.

“If India is going to become a $ 30 trillion economy, probably $25 trillion of that is going to come from urban areas. Now, that’s something we need to realise. Are we planning for that in that direction? Do we see urban areas as engines of growth?” he said during the midday plenary in conversation with Madhav Pai, CEO of World Resources Institute (WRI) India. WRI India shared a press statement on the conversation on Wednesday.

The Niti Aayog, the top policy think tank of the union government, will start with 20 cities in the programme.

But Subrahmanyam urged states to follow the template for their urban centres . “(If) 20 cities contribute, say, $15 trillion to the economy by 2047, the rest of the urban areas will use the same template... they’ll do another 10 (cities) and the rest of the five trillion comes,” he said

Subrahmanyam said India has taken ambitious initiatives for climate and green transition. “The green transition is going to be extremely disruptive as it will ensure drastic shifts across industries and businesses. But simultaneously, it will pave the way for new opportunities if we prepare ourselves for it