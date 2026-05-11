Nitin Gadkari inaugurates barrier-free Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza in Delhi

Union road, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza in Delhi on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), marking the expansion of barrier-free electronic toll collection aimed at reducing congestion and improving highway efficiency.

The new system has shown measurable gains in pilot operations. (Representative Image/File Photo)

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Gadkari said the MLFF system would eventually be integrated with broader traffic enforcement technologies. “This system will not only collect toll automatically but will also help issue challans for violations such as not wearing seat belts, talking on mobile phones while driving and other traffic offences,” he said.

Also Read:India’s first stop-free toll system launched at Choryasi toll plaza on Surat-Bharuch highway

The government plans to roll out the technology across around 1,300 toll plazas in phases by end of December 2026. Currently, 17 toll plazas are active under the new system, while bids for implementation at 107 locations are live, according to Santosh Kumar Yadav, chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

India’s first fully operational MLFF toll plaza was launched earlier this month at the Bharuch toll plaza in Gujarat. According to officials, the Bharuch rollout demonstrated significantly faster vehicle movement and improved toll compliance, forming the basis for the wider nationwide expansion announced on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said the new system has shown measurable gains in pilot operations. “Toll collections have increased by around 10% and stoppages has reduced to nil from five minutes experienced during peak traffic conditions. Nearly 50% of users who were issued e-notices for non-payment have subsequently cleared their dues within the 72-hour-window and avoided any late penalties,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said the new system has shown measurable gains in pilot operations. “Toll collections have increased by around 10% and stoppages has reduced to nil from five minutes experienced during peak traffic conditions. Nearly 50% of users who were issued e-notices for non-payment have subsequently cleared their dues within the 72-hour-window and avoided any late penalties,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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