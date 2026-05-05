India's first stop-free toll system launched at Choryasi toll plaza on Surat-Bharuch highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched India's first multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) tolling system at Choryasi toll plaza on NH48, which connects Surat and Bharuch in Gujarat. On the very first day, more than 41,500 vehicles passed through the stretch. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has stated that it comes as a major shift towards barrier-less highway travel. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) launched India's first barrierless tolling system at the Choryasi Toll Plaza in Surat. (ANI Video Grab )

The new stop-free toll system aims to enable seamless vehicle movement by removing the conventional physical toll barriers seen at the toll plazas across India. The MLFF framework comes with a barrier-less toll system with minimal human intervention, enabling vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping and ensuring seamless traffic flow. This system is aimed at reducing the vehicular congestion at the toll plazas.

How MLFF system works? The MLFF system uses advanced technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and FASTag-based electronic toll collection for automated tolling. Once the vehicle passes through the toll plaza, the ANPR cameras detect the number plate of the vehicle, and the integrated system connects with the server, which communicates with the FASTag and deducts the balance from the user's account.

The MoRTH claims that this system marks a paradigm shift in the travel experience for national highway users, significantly enhancing efficiency and convenience. It is claimed to significantly reduce congestion, improve travel time, enhance fuel efficiency and lower vehicular emissions on national highways.

The MoRTH has advised the highway users to keep a sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts for a smooth operational experience. In case of insufficient balance of invalid FASTags, the users will be issued an electronic notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of the user fee. In that case, the users will be required to pay the normal user fee within 72 hours of receiving the E-Notice. Failing to do so will result in a penalty amounting to twice the normal rate of the vehicle category.

MoRTH has further stated that non-payment of the toll fee could attract further penalties like blacklisting of FASTag and restriction of other vehicle-related services through the VAHAN portal.