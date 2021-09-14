Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nitin Gadkari says rare to find a happy politician

Gadkari quoted well-known satirist Sharad Joshi’s comments that politicians of no use in states were sent to Delhi and those of no use in Delhi were made governors, while those who couldn’t become governors were made ambassadors
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari said a Congress leader from Nagpur had once asked him to jump ship to Congress after Gadkari lost an election. (ANI Photo)

The road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said it was rare to find a happy politician since they were mostly insecure about power and position. Gadkari’s comments, made in a light vein in a seminar on Parliamentary System and People’s Expectations in Jaipur on Monday, didn’t appear to be aimed at any particular political party.

“The MLAs were unhappy as they couldn’t become a minister; ministers were unhappy as they didn’t get a good department; those who got a good department were unhappy as they couldn’t become the chief minister. And the CMs were unhappy as they were not sure how long they will stay in office,’” Gadkari said at the concluding session of the seminar organised by the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Gadkari’s statement comes close on the heels of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani’s replacement and during the ongoing friction in Rajasthan Congress over delayed cabinet expansion.

Gadkari cited well-known satirist Sharad Joshi’s comments that politicians of no use in the states were sent to Delhi and those of no use in Delhi were made governors and those who couldn’t become governors were made ambassadors. “When I was the BJP President, I have not found anyone who was not sad. A journalist once asked me how to stay happy, and I replied that those who do not worry about the future remain happy,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with cricket, Gadkari said politics is also a skill and should be played like one day cricket.

Gadkari said a Congress leader from Nagpur, who was his good friend, once asked him to jump ship to Congress after Gadkari lost one election when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not as strong as it is today. “I politely declined, since ups and downs come in life, but you must remain loyal to the ideology,” Gadkari said, underlining the core principles of good politics.

He said social service was the main objective of politics, an effective tool to bring about socio-economic change through welfare of the last person in the society.

He said democracy was meant to ensure welfare of the society for qualitative changes in the lives of people and its strength depended on people’s representatives. He said honesty and credibility were a politician’s biggest asset and his/her aim should be welfare of the poor while keeping faith in democracy.

Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi said democracy will be strong only if our ideology is strong. “We have to work together to strengthen democracy. It is the responsibility of the government to make policy and work for the people, while the opposition has the responsibility to draw the government’s attention to people’s problems.”

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said a structure of democracy could not be built in the last 70-75 years.

“In today’s era the individual and the party have become dominant while the country has become secondary. Our thinking should be to take the country forward by doing welfare works in every area of the country,” he said.

