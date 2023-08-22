Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today. Why it's a 'bold step'? Things to know

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme or NCAP on Tuesday. The programme is aimed at improving road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. “The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197,” a statement by the ministry said.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)

Here's all you need to know about NCAP:

The NCAP will award ratings to cars on the basis of their performance. “Based on the performance of the car in the tests, car will be awarded star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP). Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase decision,” a release from the road transport ministry said.

The programme is expected to raise the demand for safer cars encouraging car manufacturers to comply with customer needs.

Indian cars are expected to compete better in the global market with high safety standards, increasing the export potential of car manufacturers in India.

Under the BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will have to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government.

In an interview with ANI in June, Gadkari said the government was spending about ₹ 40,000 crore for removing "black spots" on roads. “American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good,” Gadkari said quoting former American president John F Kennedy.

Auto majors Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra & Mahindra, have termed the programme as a bold step for the domestic industry, PTI reported.

"We at Mahindra believe it is one of the bold steps by the Ministry of road transport and we welcome the implementation of Bharat NCAP," Mahindra & Mahindra president, automotive technology and product development Velusamy R told PTI.

Velusamy also said that the initiative will generate equal opportunities and create healthy competition among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to make safer models for Indian customers.

