Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari to promote Khadi Prakritik, India's first paint made from Cow Dung
india news

Nitin Gadkari to promote Khadi Prakritik, India's first paint made from Cow Dung

Nitin Gadkari declared himself the "Brand Ambassador" of Khadi Prakritik Paint and said he would promote it across the country so as to encourage young entrepreneurs to take up the manufacturing of cow dung paint.
PTI | By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 08:03 PM IST
MSME Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari becomes “Brand Ambassador” of Khadi Prakritik Paint.

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said he would be the brand ambassador of Khadi Prakritik Paint and would promote it across the country so as to encourage young entrepreneurs to take up the manufacturing of the cow dung paint.

Inaugurating the new automated manufacturing unit of this paint in Jaipur, he said this would go a long way in empowering the rural and agro-based economy in the country.

It is India's first and only paint made from cow dung, the ministry said in a statement.

"Even inaugurating infrastructure projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees is not as pleasing and satisfying as inaugurating this manufacturing unit.

"Khadi Prakritik Paint has immense potential of creating sustainable development for the benefit of the poorest of the poor and the target should be setting up a parkritik paint unit in each and every village," the ministry said quoting Gadkari.

The new plant has been set up in the campus of Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute, Jaipur. Commissioning of the new unit will double the production capacity of the paint.

Currently, the daily production of the paint is 500 litres which will go up to 1,000 litres per day, it said.

"Available in two variants, Distemper and Emulsion; Khadi Prakritik Paint contains 'AshtaLaabh' — eight benefits like anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and natural thermal insulation properties. This paint is eco-friendly, non-toxic, odorless and cost-effective," it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msme ministry
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP