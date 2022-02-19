Nitish Kumar meets poll strategist Prashant Kishor; both call it a ‘courtesy meeting’

Two years after being sacked from JD(U), political strategist Prashant Kishor met Bihar chief Nitish Kumar in New Delhi on Friday night amid speculations in political circles.

Kishore, who was sacked from the JD (U) for his anti-party stance in 2020, was with Kumar for close to two hours at the Bihar CM’s official residence in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Kishore and Kumar called it a ‘courtesy meeting’.

“I met Nitish Kumar to enquire about his health as he was infected with Covid-19 last month. When he was down with Covid-19, Nitish Ji had called me to enquire about my health. During Covid-19, we had discussed meeting in Delhi,” Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder Kishor told Hindustan Times. “Moreover, I have lived in his house for two years,” he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the media in New Delhi on Saturday that no political meaning should be construed from the meeting. “I have an old association with Prashant Kishor and not much should be read into the meeting,” said Kumar.

However, JD (U) sources said that the meeting was held behind ‘closed doors’ with only the two leaders in attendance. The conversation between Kishor and Kumar assumes significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and took place at a time when his future with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is the subject of fierce speculation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior JD (U) functionary, who wished not to be quoted, said that it is highly probable that the two might have discussed a Third Front. “Prashant Kishore ji has been talking of a Front to counter Congress and the BJP,” he said. Another JD (U) leader said that with Lok Sabha elections two years away, Kishor could be in scheme of things for the JD (U) as “everything is not that cosy between BJP- and JD (U)”.

Kumar, JD (U) leaders said, has used the meeting to give BJP a message, which of late, has been openly critical of him on a range of subjects.

Kishor who earned more fame after Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal win, has been proactive in efforts to rally opposition forces against the BJP - Nitish Kumar’s ally - for the 2024 national election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In recent times, Kishor has talked about his cordial relations with Kumar and has also named him as one of the few with whom he would like to reconnect.

The election strategist worked with Kumar during 2015 assembly elections and helped the Grand Alliance get power in Bihar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON