'No sense': Nitish Kumar on new Parliament building event, Niti Aayog meet

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday questioned the need for a new Parliament building and said there was “no sense” to attend its inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

Bihar chief minister. (PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What was the need for a new Parliament? The earlier building was a historic one… There was no sense to attend the NITI Aayog meeting today and also the inauguration of the new Parliament building tomorrow,” Kumar told reporters.

The Bihar chief minister also alleged that the people in power will change the history of India.

“I have repeatedly said that the people in power will change the history of this country,” he said.

The JDU leader said he respected India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and that is why he felt bad when Nehru died.

“The present Parliament is part of India's history… Why suddenly this government wanted to build a new Parliament? Because it wants to change this county's history,” Kumar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kumar’s party has already announced its decision to abstain from the new Parliament House’s inauguration programme by PM Modi, demanding the inauguration of the new building by President Droupadi Murmu.

"JD(U) strongly believes that the President of India happens to be an important part of the country’s parliamentary system. As President Droupadi Murmu holds the highest Constitutional post in the country, she should have been invited by the Narendra Modi government to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi. But PM Modi himself is going to inaugurate the new Parliament building, ignoring the moral values," JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha had earlier said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail