Nitish Kumar predicts ‘4,000 MPs’ for NDA in viral clip. RJD mocks Bihar CM

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is being trolled on social media for his latest gaffe, in which he predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’.



During an NDA rally in Bihar's Nawada, that will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, Kumar was heard in the viral video making the faux pas before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Janata Dal(United) chief, who recently returned to the NDA in January, can be heard fumbling "char lakh (four lakh)", before correcting himself and uttering "char hazaar se bhi zyada (more than 4,000)", while turning towards the PM whom he has been wishing a "400 plus tally" in the elections.



The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which was under fire from Kumar, reposted a viral clip of the chief minister's speech that had the caption,"Defeat is visibly seen on BJP leaders' faces as the NDA is clueless about the number of MPs in the country. The people of Nawada know how to drive away people who backtrack after making promises. Where is the special package meant for Bihar? Where is the special status to Bihar?" Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada, Bihar,(HT photo)

Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, has been in the news for slips of the tongue on a few occasions. His earlier reference to himself as a former union home minister was ridiculed by the BJP, which was then in the opposition and had alleged that the veteran leader was betraying senility.



During the NDA rally, Nitish Kumar took on the RJD over its rule in Bihar from 1990 to 2005, saying,"Bihar is developing at fast pace. People should remember what was the situation before 2005. People would fear to go out late in night. Roads have been built. There's no communal tension. We united people."



Bihar, which sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha, will vote in all seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.



