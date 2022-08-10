Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav his deputy

Nitish Kumar took the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the 8th time on Wednesday, a day after he resigned from the post of the CM of the NDA alliance government and staked claim to form a new government with the RJD, the Congress and other parties. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took the oath as the deputy chief minister. The cabinet expansion will take place after August 15, reports said. The oath-taking ceremony was kept low-key as only the chief minister and th deputy chief minister took their oaths. RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha said the oath-taking ceremony is not just of two persons, but of the entire Bihar.

After the swearing in, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi greeted each other and Tejashwi went to touch the former's feet to seek blessings. Addressing the media, Nitish Kumar said, “The party made the decision together (to leave BJP)...whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014.”

Here are the latest updates on Bihar political situation:

1. Nitish Kumar on Wednesday called Lalu Prasad Yadav and briefed him on all the political developments in the state.

2. Former JD(U) leader and political strategist Prashant Kishor said Nitish Kumar was not comfortable with the BJP in the latest stint between 2017 and 2022 and that's why, he thinks, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance.

3. As the largest party, RJD eyes plum posts in the cabinet and also the post of the Assembly speaker.

4. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday asked Nitish Kumar whether his 'non-Congress' stance has changed. "Nitish Kumar has been a non-Congress leader. His politics is around non-Congressism. Is that finished? Compromise with corruption & non-Congressism! Nitish Kumar sided with corruption & Congressism. Congratulations. People will give a reply in LS & Aseembly polls," RS Prasad said.

5. BJP's Sushil Modi on Wednesday made an explosive claim that Nitish Kumar wanted to become the Vice-President of India hinting that the alliance broke off because of that.

