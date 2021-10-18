Nitish Kumar worried over killings of non-locals in Kashmir, talks to LG Manoj Sinha

Calling the killing of two labourers from Bihar and the gun shot injury suffered by another labourer in a terrorist attack at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir unfortunate and sad, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday had a telephonic talk with Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha in the evening pertaining to the attack.

According to a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations department, the chief minister expressed deep concern over the killings of people from Bihar in the Kashmir valley during his conversation with the LG of Jammu and Kashmir.

The release said the chief minister is shocked by the incident and termed it as very saddening.

The CM also announced ex-gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the two deceased in the attack, Raja Krishidev and Yogendra Rishidev. The CM has also directed the officials to extend benefits to the next of kin of the two deceased from schemes of social welfare and labour resources department, as per rule.

Kumar also prayed for the early recovery of the injured victim in the attack-- Chunchun Rishidev.

