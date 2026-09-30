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Nitish pact a missed chance, says Digvijaya, sparks debate

Singh did a SWOT analysis of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to claim that the ruling dispensation is on the backfoot.

Updated on: Sep 30, 2026, 11:06:53 IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
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Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remark that the party missed an opportunity to align with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] in the 2025 Bihar election sparked a debate with both Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and general secretary KC Venugopal denying Kumar was ever interested in a pact with the Congress.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)

Singh did a SWOT analysis of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to claim that the ruling dispensation is on the backfoot. He, however, said that in the past, BJP managed to align with the JD(U) and the Congress failed to retain its alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JD(U).

According to two Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, Gandhi told all the CWC members that when he raised the matter of “vote chori” (vote theft), most Congress leaders did not believe it was a big issue but now the majority of the leaders are in agreement and the special intensive revision (SIR) has become the biggest issue for the Opposition.

Later, he narrated how he had objected to selection of candidates in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Referring to a meeting to select a constitutional functionary, Gandhi said he reminded Modi that despite his objections, the PM is going ahead with the selection. “Modi said he was not doing anything new. The late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also did the same. I told him, she lost an election (1977), to which Modi told me, ‘When we go, you will come’,” Gandhi told the CWC, according to three CWC members.

Deep Dive

What demands has the Congress Working Committee made regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process?

The Congress Working Committee has demanded a halt to the SIR process and the restoration of 130 million deleted voters from the electoral rolls, also calling for Prime Minister Modi's resignation.

Why do Congress leaders believe the SIR exercise is a threat to democracy?

Congress leaders argue that the SIR threatens universal adult franchise and particularly impacts poor and marginalized voters, alleging it is a systematic attempt to disenfranchise these groups.

How does the Congress plan to address the issues surrounding the SIR process?

The Congress plans to initiate massive agitations at state and district levels in collaboration with allies from the INDIA bloc, aiming to raise awareness and oppose the SIR's harmful effects on voter rights.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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