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NMC issues no-leave advisory before NEET-UG 2026 exam to avoid malpractices

NMC asks colleges to deny leave on May 2–3 to prevent NEET-UG 2026 malpractice; stricter security and monitoring in place

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:36 pm IST
By Sanjay Maurya, New Delhi
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The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised all medical colleges not to grant leave to students on May 2 and 3, barring “exceptional circumstances with due justification,” as a preventive step to avoid any misuse and ensure the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG 2026, scheduled for May 3.

No leave for students before NEET-UG 2026, says NMC; biometric checks, CCTV and GPS tracking to ensure fair exam. (Representative photo)

The advisory follows a direction from the Department of Higher Education (DoHE) under the Union Ministry of Education.

On April 20, DoHE secretary Vineet Joshi wrote to Union health ministry secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, urging vigilance and sensitisation of students against any involvement in malpractices. He also recommended denying leave on May 2–3 except in justified cases.

“In view of certain instances reported in the past… all medical colleges shall remain vigilant and ensure that medical students are sensitised against any involvement in activities prejudicial to the conduct of the examination,” NMC secretary Dr Raghav Langer said in a notice dated April 23.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET-UG in a single shift in pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities and over 5,400 centres in India and abroad, covering around 22.8 lakh candidates.

“All centres have undergone rigorous third-party verification, and centres linked to coaching institutions or with inadequate infrastructure have been excluded. Government officials have been appointed as centre superintendents, observers, and city coordinators. We have also put live dashboards and real-time monitoring systems in place for oversight,” Singh said.

The steps follow the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak controversy, after which the Centre set up a seven-member panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to strengthen NTA’s functioning.

 
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