NMC puts on hold new guidelines prescribing only generic medicines

The country’s medical education regulator— the National Medical Commission (NMC)— on Wednesday put on hold guidelines issued earlier this month, directing, among several steps, that they prescribe only generic drugs to patients, a suggestion that triggered massive protests.

The National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (professional conduct) Regulations “are hereby held in abeyance with immediate effect,”the NMC said through a gazette notification, citing the need for “removal of doubts”..

While NMC and the Union health ministry did not give a reason for staying its previous notification, the move, according to people familiar with the matter, was triggered by protests by the medical fraternity against the clause that directed doctors to prescribe only generic medicines.

The clause in the now-suspended notification read: “Prescribing Generic Medicines: Every RMP should prescribe drugs using generic names written legibly and prescribe drugs rationally, avoiding unnecessary medications and irrational fixed-dose combination tablets. (L1 and/or L2)(Generic Drugs and Prescription guidelines).”

It was met with huge criticism by the medical practitioners across the country calling it an irrational diktat, and some even saying the regulations could put power in the hands of chemists to disburse a brand of their choice.

“Grand Victory for IMA against the 2023 Regulations Notified by @NMC_IND ! The entire set of 2023 Regulations that were notified by the NMC has been held in abeyance. A heartfelt thanks to Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya for his receptive approach and for considering the concerns raised by IMA… This victory belongs to every single member of IMA who stood together, raised their voices, and displayed unprecedented unity…,” posted the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The medical association had been vocal in its criticism of the said regulations and had met the Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, to force the directive to be reconsidered.

The other important mentions in the regulations were that doctors can refuse treatment in case of abusive and violent patients or relatives but must ensure they aren’t abandoned. The move was aimed at discouraging violence against doctors.

