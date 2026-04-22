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No action against KCR, others based on panel report on Kaleshwaram project: T'gana HC

No action against KCR, others based on panel report on Kaleshwaram project: T'gana HC

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:23 am IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, In a major relief to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and three others, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed that no action can be taken against them on the basis of findings of the PC Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

No action against KCR, others based on panel report on Kaleshwaram project: T'gana HC

Delivering its order on a batch of petitions filed by KCR, former minister T Harish Rao and others, a division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin, however, said the constitution of the Commission is neither arbitrary, illegal nor ultra vires of the Constitution.

"...the findings rendered by the Commission as are prejudicial to the conduct and reputation of the petitioners and have been rendered in violation of principles of natural justice and the statutory safeguard provided under section 8B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 shall be inoperative and no action can be taken on the basis there," the court said.

The court had last month adjourned to April 22 its verdict on the petitions.

Challenging the report, KCR and Harish Rao, and others had approached the High Court seeking to quash it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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