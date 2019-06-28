No ambulance, bleeding pregnant woman taken to hospital on a bike

A profusely bleeding and unconscious woman was brought to the Chandwa community health centre (CHC) on a bike by her family, as she was denied an ambulance. 30-year-old Shanti Devi’s family had to cover a distance of more than 10 kilometres from her home, in the absence of a functional ambulance to escort her to the health centre.

Shanti Devi’s ordeals did not end with her being denied an ambulance, as the CHC referred her to the Latehar Sadar hospital. This time, she was provided with an ambulance to cover another 27 kilometres, as the doctors there again referred her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where she was finally admitted.

The manner in which the doctors kept referring a seriously ill patient from one hospital to another in the name of better treatment has shocked many, including the social workers who were involved in the entire process. Her husband Kamal Ganjhu said Shanti Devi was pregnant.

“We tried to arrange for an ambulance to bring her to Chandwa CHC, but the latter did not provide us the same. We also called the 108 helpline number, but in vain. Finally, we had no option but to carry her on a bike, as her condition was deteriorating,” said Kamal Ganjhu.

The family hails from Chatuag, a village in Chandwa block in Latehar district. Incidentally, the village had been selected to be one of the three villages to be made a model village by the local Member of Parliament (MP).

CPM leader and social worker Ayub Khan said, “First she was denied an ambulance, then the doctors refused to transfuse blood at the Sadar Hospital, despite the Latehar deputy commissioner’s intervention. The doctors actually played with her life by dillydallying treatment. This is shame on the government health machinery.”

Latehar civil surgeon Dr SP Sharma said, “We have one ambulance with the CHC and one with 108. In addition, there is Mamta Vahan for pregnant woman. Despite that, she did not get any ambulance and this is not at all acceptable. I have already ordered a probe.”

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 02:25 IST