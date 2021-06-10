Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No restrain on proposed films on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life: Delhi HC
india news

No restrain on proposed films on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life: Delhi HC

Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh had filed a plea in April after learning about several films that have been announced on the late actor's life.
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (File Photo)

The Delhi HC has refused to stay the release of film 'Nyay: The Justice', purportedly based on life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, seeking a restrain on a number of films which are proposed to be made on Rajput’s life.

Also Read: Sushant Singh movie: Delhi HC issues notice to makers on plea by actor’s father seeking ban

Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh filed the plea in April after learning about several films which were announced on his son’s life.

In his suit, he argued that any publication, production, or depiction of Sushant’s private life is a “blatant and wilful” breach of the fundamental right to privacy and it cannot be undertaken without the prior approval of his legal heir. The plea also contended that any film depicting Rajput’s personal life will influence the witnesses in probe related to his death, as well as change public perception towards the late actor.

Krishna Kishore Singh sought a ban on films “Nyay: The Justice,” “Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost” and "Shashank." He also sought an injunction against any other film, publication, caricature etc based on his son’s life. Singh also said that many people took Rajput’s death as an "opportunity to get fame by developing different theories/stories", at the cost of his and his family’s reputation.”

Speaking on the development, advocate AP Singh, representing directors and producers against Rajput’s father, said, “It’s a matter of great happiness for us. We have won today. This victory belongs not just to us, but also to all directors, producers who made these films to give the right direction to society.”

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 15 last year. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a probe into his death.

