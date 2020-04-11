e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘No community transmission of Covid-19 in India’, WHO rectifies error in report

‘No community transmission of Covid-19 in India’, WHO rectifies error in report

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday also said that there is no community transmission in India yet and the rate of the infection of novel Coronavirus is low.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Residents queue while maintaining social distance, outside a government supply van laden with essentials on day seventeen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Ramganj, in Jaipur on Friday.
Residents queue while maintaining social distance, outside a government supply van laden with essentials on day seventeen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Ramganj, in Jaipur on Friday.(Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo )
         

The World Health Organization (WHO) admitted that one of its reports had shown Covid-19 community transmission in India due to an error which has now been fixed.

The Indian government has maintained that community transmission has not yet started in India.

The WHO rectified the mistake in its latest situation report on Covid-19 published on Friday and said that India came under the “cluster of cases” category, not “community transmission” as stated in the earlier report published on Thursday.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday also said that there is no community transmission in India yet and the rate of the infection of novel Coronavirus is low.

Speaking to the media at a conference, Joint secretary of the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said: “at least 16002 samples were tested on Thursday, of which only 320 people tested positive for Covid-19. Only 2 per cent cases tested positive. Based on the samples collected, we can say that the infection rate is not high although it is dynamic.”

The transmission scenarios in the WHO situation report are self-reported by the member states.

The WHO has defined four transmission scenarios for Covid-19 -- no confirmed cases, sporadic cases, clusters of cases, and community transmission that are being reported.

Community transmission refers to a large outbreak of local transmission.

The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached up to 7,447, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

As per the Ministry data, of the total number, 6,565 are active cases, 239 are dead, one has migrated, while 642 people have been discharged after recovery.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

tags
top news
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
PM has decided to extend lockdown, tweets Kejriwal; Centre sends a clarification
PM has decided to extend lockdown, tweets Kejriwal; Centre sends a clarification
LIVE| Next 3-4 weeks critical to determine impact of steps taken, says PM
LIVE| Next 3-4 weeks critical to determine impact of steps taken, says PM
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
God’s pardon in Covid-19 times: Cars, trucks line up for drive-by confessions
God’s pardon in Covid-19 times: Cars, trucks line up for drive-by confessions
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news