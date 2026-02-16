Union minister HD Kumaraswamy has rejected reports of confusion within the alliance between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying there was clarity between the partners and that discussions about the chief minister’s post were premature. No confusion regarding alliance with BJP: HDK

Speaking to reporters at the party’s state office, JP Bhavan, after a preparatory meeting for the Greater Bengaluru Authority elections, Kumaraswamy said leadership questions should not be raised at this stage.

“This is not the time to discuss who should become the chief minister. There is still time for that. If we speak about it now, it would be like stitching the cradle even before the baby is born,” Kumaraswamy said.

Speculation about differences within the alliance has intensified ahead of local body polls. The JD(S) has begun internal preparations, drawing up plans to field candidates in 85 to 100 wards if seat-sharing talks do not progress.

He said discussions within political parties were routine and did not indicate a breakdown in ties. “On the issue of alliance, both I and our party are open-minded. When the time comes, we will discuss it on the party platform and take a decision. There is no confusion regarding the alliance, and there will be no confusion in the future. This is my stand,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also said the alliance’s immediate focus was political change in the state. “There is a bad government in the state. My objective is to remove it and bring in a pro-people government. Removing this corrupt and bad government is my agenda. The JD(S) and BJP parties will work together to accomplish this task,” he said.

Reiterating his position, he added, “My objective is to remove the anti-people government in the state. I have been saying this from the beginning.”

He declined to respond to comments by individuals about leadership and alliance issues. “Some people are speaking about the alliance and the chief minister’s position. I do not feel the need to respond to them. If I start answering each of them, people may think I lack maturity. Therefore, I will not speak about it. We will strengthen the alliance together, face the elections together, and bring a pro-people government,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said there were about two years remaining before the next Assembly elections and four to five months before local body polls. He added that the JD(S), like other parties, had begun preparing for municipal elections in Bengaluru, but clarified that no formal discussions with the BJP had yet taken place on seat-sharing for those contests.