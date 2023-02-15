No 'convincing response' by BBC to past tax notices, says India govt adviser
Updated on Feb 15, 2023 06:56 PM IST
Tax officials searched the BBC's premises in Mumbai and Delhi for a second day on Wednesday.
Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny
The BBC did not provide a "convincing response" to Indian tax authorities in the past and the current survey on the organisation was connected to transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits, a senior Indian government official said on Wednesday.
Tax officials searched the BBC's premises in Mumbai and Delhi for a second day on Wednesday.
The income tax survey was not vindictive or "done out of a sense of pique", Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, told Times Now news channel.
The BBC told employees in an internal note on Wednesday that India is looking into questions about the BBC's structure, activities and tax status.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}