Nothing yet for Nitish's son in new Bihar govt? Here's how Samrat's reign may start

After Samrat Choudhary of the BJP was chosen by NDA MLAs as their leader in Bihar on Tuesday, he was set to take oath as the next chief minister suceeding JD(U) boss Nitish Kumar, whose son Nishant may not get a big post at least for now. Some JD(U) leaders have expressed their sentiments regarding Nishant taking a cabinet berth. (HT Photo/ Santosh Kumar)

With Choudhary taking oath on Wednesday in Patna, some JD(U) leaders expressed guarded views on the possibility of Nishant taking a cabinet berth or even a deputy chief minister's post — something Choudhary held under Nitish. "Party workers are expressing their sentiments; leaders are expressing theirs," JD(U) leader Shrawon Kumar, who was CM until Nitish dissolved his cabinet on April 14, said.

However, JD(U) sources have hinted that Nishant was not keen on the deputy chief minister's post and wanted to keep his focus on strengthening the party instead, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday evening.

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‘Experienced’ leaders chosen This comes even as a senior JD(U) leader told HT that two “experienced” names had been chosen for the deputy CM posts in Bihar. That also means Nishant, a political rookie, has little chance of deputy CM-ship at least.

The party leader said JD(U)'s Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, both of had occupied ministerial berths in Nitish Kumar's cabinet, could beceome deputy CM posts. That would invert the BJP and JD(U)'s power-sharing formula. “There will only three persons taking oath on Wednesday,” said the leader, adding that the cabinet expansion will take place after the current assembly elections in four states and one union territory conclude.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leaders have indicated that despite Nishant's “capability” to step into his father's shoes, Nitish was unlikely to push for his son, according to a PTI report.

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Nishant's JD(U) role JD(U) leaders have clearly highlighted Nishant's increasing role in the organisational matters within the party.

“Nishant Kumar is active in politics. He has joined the party and is strengthening the party organisation. He is meeting with everyone, and his job is to understand the entire party very intelligently and offer suggestions together,” JD(U) national working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha told news agency ANI.

Jha further said that his role in the future, within the party or otherwise, will be decided by party members.

Some opposition leaders have also expressed their apprehensions regarding Nishant being considered for an important role in the cabinet.

Former deputy minister Tej Pratap Yadav said Nishant was “too inexperienced” for a cabinet berth.

“He may be elder to me, but the fact remains that experience counts in politics. We will see once he gains enough experience,” PTI quoted Tej Pratap as saying.